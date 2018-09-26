Aldi re-launching insanely popular Special Buy

The 6V Electric Tractor ($199) is back and boasts a functional dump bucket with a maximum load of 5kg.

The 6V Electric Tractor ($199) is back and boasts a functional dump bucket with a maximum load of 5kg.

THE last time Aldi released its motorised ride-on vehicles for kids - a Mercedes-Benz and Caterpillar Tractor - they sold out in just 10 seconds.

I was lucky enough to get my hands on one, but boy, it was a stressful morning.

While it has taken some parents almost a year to recover from the mayhem of last year, the German supermarket is gearing up once again for one of its biggest sellers to hit shelves.

One of the Aldi ride-on cars for sale this weekend.

The motorised vehicles will be on sale this Saturday, September 29, and will feature one old favourite as well as a new one.

The 6V Electric Tractor ($199) is back and boasts a functional dump bucket with a maximum load of 5kg.

It goes up to 4km/h in forward and reverse and works well on grass and pavement.

The Aldi ride-on cars will be on sale this weekend.

Following the sellout of the Mercedes last year, this year's car will be a 6V Porsche ($199) with LED headlights, dashboard lights and sound buttons on the steering wheel.

It can be enjoyed by the kids on their own with a 4km/h speed in forward and reverse - or through a parental control remote for the really little ones.

The ride-on vehicles will be in Aldi stores around Australia this Saturday.

And yes, you will need to get there early and be fully caffeinated.