Aldi’s ‘sassy’ dig at Woolworths

Anyone who doesn't know about the collectables battle raging between Coles and Woolworths has been living under a large pile of small plastic toys for the last 18 months.

First it was the Coles Little Shop, then Woolworths hit back with Disney tiles but it was the insanely popular Lion King Ooshies craze that landed the biggest blow.

And in the wake of the public outcry against condemning the plastic wastage, Woolies recently launched Discovery Garden - a sustainable promotion which allows shoppers to collect seedlings for every $30 spent and build a mini herb and vegetable patch.

Aldi has famously refused to partake in their own collectables campaign but that hasn't stopped the German supermarket chain having a dig at its rivals.

On Monday morning, it released details of a new sale featuring garden equipment and, of course, seedlings.

"Start your own veggie patch with Aussie grown seedlings for just $1.99 - that's 15 seedlings for $30," Aldi announced in a Facebook post.

In July, Aldi's customer service and communications director Adrian Christie said the company wanted to avoid bringing in collectables as it had with other initiatives from its rivals including home delivery, self-serve check-outs and loyalty programs.

"We are very focused on anything that adds cost and complexity that could jeopardise our business model and how we're able to provide our prices," he told The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age.

"We like to stick to our knitting."

The cheeky gibe on Monday didn't go unnoticed with more than 1.2K Facebook users commenting on the post.

One granny said: "I can buy my grandson 15 plants for $30 without having to spend $450 on food. Fanbloodytastic."

Another user said: "OMG Aldi, the sass is real. Love it!"

And another: "I'm so excited at the thought of a plant war between supermarkets!"

A number of Facebook users weren't as full of praise, however, and took the lighthearted promotion a little too seriously.

"Trying to compete much," said one.

"That's an extra 30 I would have to spend on my groceries. At least I'm already spending the 30 for the few plants I get from Woolies."

And another: "Yes but the Woolworths ones are technically free."

All you do is add water.

Launched earlier this month, Woolworths' Discovery Garden campaign will allow shoppers to collect a wide range of vegetables, flowers and herbs, including beetroot, carrots, tomatoes and even bok choi.

Research from agency T-garage found more than 40 per cent of Australians didn't grow their own herbs and vegies but 70 per cent said they would like to.

Woolworths fresh food kids program manager Sarah De La Mare said this campaign was a good start for budding gardeners to get their hands dirty.

"Learning about fresh food, where it comes from, how it grows, how long it takes to grow, whether it's easy or challenging, are all questions that will encourage meaningful discussions at home, at school and even at work," she said.

"Along with all of the positive mental, physical and economical benefits of gardening, we also want to unearth the joys of growing your own fresh herbs, vegies and flowers - from planting the seedling, celebrating the first sprout through to harvesting and eating what you have grown.

"After planning this program for the past year, we cannot wait for our customers' gardens to flourish across Australia."

