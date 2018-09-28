Ale brings on a modern gold rush

IT WAS a golden age, when mining prospectors surged north toward Gympie to plunder the new-found fields of gold in the 1860s.

Many of them stopped on the way at the Halfway House at Cooran to imbibe a glass or two of amber ale, which was then made locally based on British recipes.

But now, under an agreement struck by Cooroy's Copperhead brewery and Noosa Museum in Pomona, the brewery has created a special remembrance beer to commemorate the times - and to also provide some funding for the not-for-profit museum.

An initial 300 litres of the Golden Ale, with 90 per cent British, 10 per cent American hops combined to replicate the original offerings, is expected to be sold, keg-only, during the next month or so.

The brewery will donate to the museum 50 cents a schooner or pint from each sale - and Copperhead owners will kick in an additional 50c, for which museum management are thankful.

Copperhead's head brewer Davy Stabler, formerly of Maleny's Brouhaha Brewery, said he "tried to keep Golden Ale to as historically authentic as possible”.

"We've kept it to mid-strength of 4 per cent so people can enjoy it and still drive, and is our biggest-selling strength.”