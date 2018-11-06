Alert Noosa Coast Guard patrol saves man from tidal sweep

A COAST Guard Noosa crew have been in the right place at the right time to save an elderly man after he was pulled unconscious from strong currents near the river mouth last Sunday week.

Noosa Flotilla Commander Andrew Leak was proud of the patrol's quick actions to save the life of a man in his 60s,who had just helped his two sons out of a tidal trap.

"Our guys were out on patrol at Doggie Beach. We've actually had to put out marker buoys out there now because there's some pretty hefty currents,” Cmdr Leak said.

"The boys were actually using brand new binoculars that Bendigo Bank had bought for the boat which are exceptionally good.

"They saw a boat waving at them and they went over. They'd pulled a guy out from the water after he dived into to look after his sons who'd got caught in this rip.”

The commander said the crew rushed the patient back to the Coast Guard's Munna Point headquarters as they performed CPR.

"He was out to it, knocking on the pearly gates.

"The boys kept him going for about 10 minutes,” Cmdr Leak said.

"They put him on oxygen and put him in the proper (recovery) position until the paramedics took him away.”

Checks by the Coast Guard the next day at the hospital confirmed the man was recovering.

Cmdr Leak said Coast Guard Noosa never makes too much fuss about the many boat rescues or people they assist week in and week out.

"We just do our job.”

He said the rescue boat's leading coxswain Patrick O'Dore has been the right man to help saves lives on previous occasions.

This included towing back to Laguna Bay a dismasted yacht in rough weather from Double Island Point back in 2009, for which he was awarded the National Commodore's Gold Award.

A crewman had been airlifted by a rescue helicopter after the 14-metre Ausmaid had rolled when battered by an 11m wave.

Mr O'Dore and his crew braved 6m swells to rescue the remaining two crew.