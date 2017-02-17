Alfie has the world at his feet

TALENT: The Dance Centre Peregian Springsâ€™ Alfie Shacklot, leaping into an international ballet career at just 12 years of age.

AT JUST 12 years of age Alfie Shacklock has a leap of faith in his talent backed up by a string of international ballet successes.

The Dance Centre Peregian Springs student won one of only 12 junior places awarded in Australia to take part in the Youth America Grand Prix finals to be held in New York in 2017.

The Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) is one the world's largest international student dance competitions, awarding scholarships each year around the world.

Alfie won his place in the YAGP finals at the Australian semi-finals held in Brisbane in October 2016 and was awarded a scholarship by the YAGP to the Royal Ballet summer school in London, considered one of the world's leading ballet schools.

"It is all amazing and I am really excited," Alfie said.

"I follow the advice, teaching and training of Miss Deborah and Mr Leader at the dance centre and try to work hard," he said.

Alfie secured one of only seven places offered by the Royal Ballet School from a field of approximately 450 ballet dancers, who all vied for selection at competitions held in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne.

Nationally, Alfie won a scholarship to the Australian Ballet School in Melbourne and will fly to New Zealand to compete in an Australasian ballet competition. He will attend the Australian Ballet School in Melbourne in early July.