Ali Oetjen reveals reason behind move to Coast

For former Bachelorette and SAS star Ali Oetjen, a move to the Sunshine Coast has given her a chance to “heal.”

The last couple of years have been a rollercoaster of emotions and pain, both physically and mentally, for the 34-year-old reality TV star.

She had a public relationship breakdown with ex-boyfriend Taite Radley and an intense stint on ratings powerhouse SAS Australia.

In happier times with ex-boyfriend Taite Radley. Picture: Instagram

Now, she said, she has moved in with her parents on the alluring Sunshine Coast Hinterland to “concentrate on the next chapter of life”.

“It’s a beautiful part of the world to not be part of the hustle and bustle,” the fitness influencer said.

“When you go through any break-up there is that feeling of loss, that’s what I am healing from.”

Oetjen on SAS Australia.

Oetjen said the Sunshine Coast air had given her a more positive outlook and she was in a “much stronger mindset” using the time to focus on her wellness retreats.

Her SAS journey helped her address her relationship with failure, she said.

“I had a fear of not succeeding, I have always been so competitive,” she said.

“I trained myself to being the best person I can, I guess it was the fear of falling short of that.”

Oetjen is now focusing on her wellness retreats. Picture: Instagram

Oetjen conquered gruelling physical challenges on SAS such as jumping out of helicopters and being submerged in freezing waters.

She said the show helped her have better outlook on failure.

“I saw that breaking down and not being able to achieve something is not failure if you are getting back up and you are trying again and growing from that experience and learning from that mistake,” she said.

The reality TV star held her own alongside some of Australia’s strongest and fittest sportsmen and women on the show.

Oejten said she was more than just a princess.

“Lots of people just see me as the Bachelorette and a little blonde princess,” she said.

“But I have always been extremely into my athletics and sport.

“I just won’t give up. I knew I had that in me.”