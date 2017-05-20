Alice is standing for our youths

A STUDENT from Sunshine Beach has been given the opportunity of a lifetime to excel in a career in politics.

Alice Tilleard, 17, was chosen to represent Noosa in the YMCA Queensland Youth Parliament, a program designed to give young people a taste of politics and the chance to make change in the state.

Member for Noosa Glen Elmes is sponsoring Alice and on Wednesday afternoon presented her with a cheque to help cover incidentals associated with the program.

Alice said she is looking forward to her role in parliament.

"I'm part of the Justice and Legal Affairs committee,” Alice said.

"We're all writing our own bills, and then for a week in September we pretend we're ministers and have a debate in Parliament.

"We're writing a sexual offences reform bill, so we'll be making amendments, things like that. I'm on the refuting team.”

While Alice attends Matthew Flinders college in Buderim, she is very much a part of the community as an active patrolling member of the Sunshine Beach Surf Club.

She said she hopes the program will allow her to address issues facing her peers and other young people in Noosa, like employment and transport.

"(When applying), you had to say a bit about yourself but it was more concentrating on your community and the issues facing it,” Alice said.

"It's hard to get part time jobs because it's a tourist destination, someone might work in an ice cream shop and their hours dwindle over winter.

"And with travelling, we're definitely not rural but it's still a decent way to get to Brisbane, it's a long train trip.”

Alice is planning to use the skills and knowledge gained through Youth Parliament to get a head start in her tertiary education.

"I'm in Year 12 now, next year I want to go down to Australian National University and study a bachelor of politics and economics with hopefully law as well,” Alice said.