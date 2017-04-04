Alive and cooking for vitality

BOOK LAUNCH: Former restaurateur Narelle White will be launching her vegetarian cookbook The Elegance of Elements this Sunday.

FORMER Noosa restaurateur, Narelle White's life has been filled with healthy flavoursome foods.

For five years she and a former partner owned the organic vegetarian restaurant, Sunflower Nibbles.

Since then Narelle has moved to New Zealand where she spent many years managing a health food co-op.

Now she's back in Sunshine Beach, and ready to launch her new cookbook The Elegance of Elements this Sunday.

"Health has always been my thing,” Narelle said.

"It's not the usual type of cookbook, it's not about fads.

"I was always interested in cooking. I became a vegetarian at 16.”

Narelle said there's not "another cookbook out there like it”.

"I used to teach people how to cook.

"When my children were very little I used to grind all my wheat by hand.

"I used to bake the bread everyday.

"I'd make my own yoghurt every night - it's all about how you feed yourself.

"I treat people for whatever is going on, I see what happens when you don't eat certain foods,” she said.

Musician Andrea Kirwin will perform at the launch.