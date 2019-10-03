All aboard a birthday train that will provide rattling good time

All aboard the Mary Valley Rattler for its birthday bash

NOOSA residents are being encouraged to climb aboard the Mary Valley Rattler to help celebrate the first anniversary of the heritage rail ride’s return.

So make tracks to the birthday party on Sunday ahead of a new Tasting Train experience to be launched in November.

It will highlight the Mary Valley’s renowned food produce every Tuesday with tastings on board the RM 76 railmotor the Red Rocket and food showcased at the various stops along the way.

Noosa’s food ambassador, chef Matt Golinski, will launch the Tasting Train on November 12. The Red Rocket also runs out every Thursday for the Rattler Picnic Train service.

Rattler general manager Micheal Green said the return of the train trips had helped revive tourism in the region over the past year.

“The Mary Valley Rattler is far more important than just a train ride,’’ Mr Green said.

“The Mary Valley is one of the most attractive and productive food producing areas in Australia and doing our new services link the destination firmly with the Rattler experience.

The heritage railway line dates back to the 1880s, when gold and agriculture opened up the Gympie region to a massive population increase. The service ran until the 1990s, when the Rattler was relaunched as a tourist train. It was closed in 2012 because the line needed upgrading.

The Rattler got back on the rails last year and has carried more than 30,000 passengers since then, as well as doubling the number of operating days.

Initially, the Rattler operated three days a week, but that will soon be extended to six days.