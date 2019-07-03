All aboard for the Holiday Express on Mary Valley Rattler

ALL ABOARD: Jump on the Mary Valley Rattler Train in Gympie during the school holidays.

ALL ABOARD: Jump on the Mary Valley Rattler Train in Gympie during the school holidays.

THIS Friday - and every Friday for the next month - the Mary Valley Rattler heads off on a three-hour Holiday Express service.

Everyone is invited to "Meet the Fleet” from 8am at Gympie Station, plus there will be face painting and a chance to meet the crew from Wildlife HQ who are bringing along some of their mates before the Holiday Express leaves on its three-hour return journey to Amamoor.

"This is a great opportunity to see the fleet of rollingstock that make up the Mary Valley Rattler that will be brought up from the workshop to the station,” Mary Valley Rattler acting general manager Micheal Green said.

"There is no cost to come along in the morning and have a chat with our volunteers who will be on hand to talk about the steam locomotive, the diesel train and our railmotors and heritage carriages.”

The Rattler has been back on track since October, with volunteers maintaining the heritage fleet, and additional services have been put on so trains are departing the historic Gympie Station Wednesday through to Sunday.

The steam train operates on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays and railmotor services operate Thursday and Friday with the popular Rattler Picnic Train and the Silver Bullet Dine and Ride journeys.

The historic Gympie Station and the Platform No. 1 Café are open from 8am - 3pm every Friday.

The Holiday Express departs the historic Gympie Station at 10am July 5, 12, 19 and 26.

Bookings are essential and can be purchased online at https://www.maryvalleyrattler.com.au/