All about Eve's plans for Noosa

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation Party has announced Sunshine Coast resident Eve Whiteside will represent the party in the seat of Noosa at the upcoming state election.

Ms Whiteside moved to the Sunshine Coast when she was 16 and said she "quickly gravitated” to life in Noosa.

She is passionate about protecting Noosa and concern for the future led her to join PHON, a party she believes in because of its 'No nonsense” approach.

Over the years, Ms Whiteside said she has been involved in surf clubs, schools, charity organisations and churches as a community volunteer and leader.

She is mother to three grown children and two grown stepsons, and is married to husband Joe Whiteside.

Ms Whiteside said her business background spanned more than 30 years "across diverse sectors including health, fitness and media, then to a successful flood restoration and specialised cleaning company in the 2000s, working within the the insurance and real estate sectors”.

She said she was proud to have employed more than 60 people since the company's inception.

Ms Whiteside said as Member for Noosa she would be open to input from all residents and believed she has the capacity to create and implement strategies to ensure Noosa and the region received a fair share of resources.

The candidate said she grew up in a conservative home and believed "strong governance was needed right now to uphold our laws and protect our way of life”.

The Queensland state election is taking place on Saturday, November 25.