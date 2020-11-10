Menu
The black glossy cockatoo will be protected in new development plans.
Council News

All clear: Vulnerable bird trees won’t be chopped

Peter Gardiner
10th Nov 2020 12:56 PM
Food trees of the vulnerable listed black glossy cockatoo will be protected if Noosa Council agrees to planning changes to make way for six extra aged care beds in Sunrise Beach.

Council staff dealing with Blue Care's application to allow for 102 beds have given Cr Karen Finzel an assurance the eastern stand would be untouched by proposed building layout changes.

She was told a 0.8 hectare section of the 5.4 development site could be cleared initially.

Under the council conditions, site clearing would take place on a stage by stage basis, with four development stages now planned.

Aged care redesign keeps black glossy in mind

Habitat preservation vital for survival

"The people that are concerned about the entire block being cleared due to this can rest assured that that won't be the case," Cr Finzel said.

Cr Amelia Lorentson raised further concerns at Tuesday's planning committee meeting about an 8:1 ratio replanting scheme required throughout the Girraween Estate when food trees were cleared.

Council staff said the trees to remain onsite would be fenced off to become a no go zone for development to protect the black glossy food source from the ground up.

Cr Lorentson was told penalties under the Planning Act would apply for any failure to comply with the conditions.

What the new Blue Care aged care centre at Sunrise Beach would look like.
Council development assessment manager Kerri Coyle said the developer would have to maintain the food tree rehabilitation area for a period of time or possibly forfeit a performance bond.

She said the process would be monitored for at least five years by the council before the offset land was protected in perpetuity as a nature refuge.

Cr Lorentson also sought reassurances from council staff that vulnerable aged care residents could be adequately protected in the bushfire prone area.

She was told Blue Care's fire management plan had been reviewed and approved.

It included the adequate provision of emergency access and evacuation.

Cr Brian Stockwell said when first approved the development represented a "significant conflict of planning objectives".

"I don't think the appropriate balance was reached between conservation and the need for aged care," he said.

"I do just like to point out that this is an ecosystem that occurs for just over 300ha and nowhere else in the world other than a small patch on Stradbroke Island and is endangered," he said.

The development application has been referred to Monday's general committee meeting.

aged care home black glossy cockatoo noosa council wildlife conservation
