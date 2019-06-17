All come together on Sunday

INCLUSIVE: Noosa Come Together Festival is on again June 9 and is a day out for the whole family.

BETTY Wallace will be honoured for her commitment to community at this year's Noosa Come Together Festival.

A Noosa icon famous for her hamburgers, Betty will have a stage named after her at the popular event happening this weekend.

Event organiser Oz Bayldon said Betty's $1 burgers fed so many growing locals and this was a small way to thank her.

"Betty was synonymous for looking after the local youth,” Mr Bayldon said.

"Everyone that grew up in Noosa knew her.”

"Betty's is now the stage for the up and coming performers.”

Last year the main stage was named after local legend, Mark Davidson. Mark died from HIV the night before Noosa Come Together in 2017.

"He was an integral part of the festival,” Mr Bayldon said.

"He was a campaigner and local legend who never took a smile off his face.”

Noosa Come Together will be held in Noosaville Lions Park on Sunday, June 9 with the combined Busking Championship on Saturday.

"This year is easily the biggest,” Mr Bayldon said.

"There will be a lot more disability inclusions.”

As well as live music, food stalls and a laser light show, this year will include laser tag, a keynote speaker, comedy acts, dancers, wheelchairs basketball team The Spinners, sailing and a visit from rugby union's Queensland Reds.

"The festival is celebrating local, it's all about the community.”

"I wanted to put on a festival people with disabilities could come to and feel included.”

Now in it's fourth year, the festival raises money for local disability groups Sailability, Riding for the Disabled and the Disability Surfing Association and has raised a combined $42,000 in that time.

This year there is a Galabid auction on their website with holidays and spa packages up for grabs.

Mr Bayldon said Noosa Come Together was an inclusive and affordable day out for the whole family to enjoy.