All day in park is facing a wipe out

PARKING PRESSURE: Crowded waves Boiling Pot in Noosa National Park are putting the squeeze on parking spots. John McCutcheon

INTRODUCING time- regulated parking to open up car space availability in Noosa National Park could wipe out the good times for surfers when the point swell is running.

That is according to Noosa Boardriders Club president Paul Peterson, who says the proposal by Noosa Council poses "a bit of problem”.

Mr Peterson said when the waves were pumping, a lot of surfs lasted for hours and restricting parking periods to something like two hours would make it hard to get a decent session.

He said if there were limits introduced then the council should consider making it half-day parking so surfers could make the most of their visits.

"A half day is plenty. You can get a few waves and then sit down with your family,” Mr Peterson said.

"The issue is the people who come in their vans and spend three days.

"If you get rid of them then you've definitely got more parks, because they are there all day and all night.”

Local laws manager Phil Amson said any time limits would be determined by the council in consultation with Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service once the local law was gazetted.

Deputy Mayor Frank Wilkie said Noosa was one of Australia's most visited national parks and had "a huge demand for car spaces”.

"The point breaks, now a World Surfing Reserve, attract hundreds when the swell is up. Time-limited parking will allow more people to enjoy the place,” Cr Wilkie said.

The busy carpark and three others are about to come under council control following an agreement with QPWS.

Cr Wilkie said time- limited parking would also give council officers the power to respond to complaints about campervans staying overnight and parking all day.

"Council staff receive many complaints about this issue. Sometimes it's about mess left behind, but mostly it's about vehicles camping overnight and staying in the carpark all day,” he said.

The agreement with QPWS will also make parking at the Laguna Lookout, Mt Tinbeerwah and Wooroi Day Use Area carparks a council responsibility.

"However, before the changes can become a local law we have to ensure the community has a say,” CrWilkie said.

Comments on the proposed carparking changes and other laws can be made online at yoursay.noosa.qlsd.gov.au from today.