All decked out in Belli bushland retreat

Bendigo Bank staff members and their Noosa District High hosts at the opening of the deck at this bush retreat.

A $30,000 investment is helping Noosa District State High School students and outside groups to head bush for a character-building outdoor experience at its Mimburi Campus.

An inspection by Cooroy and Pomona Bendigo Bank staff members last year of the school’s

School secondary guidance officer Josh Fuller helped explained the workings of the school’s Young Adults Becoming Better Australians program.

Mimburi through this initiative has worked its rugged magic to achieve some great outcomes for the school’s young men but like most school activities, the COVID-19 program has changed the focus of its operation.

Bendigo has now chipped in annual support funding of $10,000 over three years to enhance the experience.

Mimburi is home to visiting group including UQ student research groups.

“The construction of a this beautiful and large timber deck behind our top shed substantially increases the flexible learning zones available at Mimburi, and provides an expansive view toward the western side of the property and beyond to Kenilworth Bluff – hence the name,” a school spokesman said.

“This flexible learning area adjoins the current classroom and dining area at Mimburi and also is linked to our newly completed accessible bathroom making the new deck a truly inclusive learning space.

“As a school we cannot thank Bendigo Bank enough for their ongoing support of Noosa High.

“Mimburi looks forward to hosting many more students and community groups,” he said.

Bendigo board members Toby Bicknell, David Green and Tony Freemen were joined by marketing manager Ian Williams and Cooroy and Pomona Branch manager Sam Atholwood at Mimburi for an inspection and some billy tea and damper around the campfire.

Teacher Andrew Mahony and caretaker Stan Chandler shared the history of the property and the journey that Noosa High has embarked on since 2016.

Mimburi Campus sprawls across more than 200 hectares of Belli Park, with lush rolling hills bordered on the south by Belli Creek, and to the west by the Mary River.

These waterways are home to the Mary River cod, Mary River turtle, platypus, Australian lungfish and the endangered giant barred frog.

Kites, sea eagles and majestic wedge tailed eagles frequent its skies.

The property is an operational cattle farm, which is an extension of the NDSHS’s agricultural program further promoting environmentally sustainable practices.

This campus holds valuable significance for the Indigenous people of the land, visible through the bora ring and scarred trees on site.