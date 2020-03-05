All hands to the rescue after scooter mishap

Dick Howard, with grandson Kaleb and Eddie the dog, is ready to roll along again just nicely thanks to the a little help from his new friends.

LAST Friday morning Dick Howard’s mobility “scoot” along a pathway outside the Ozcare nursing home in Noosa Heads went downhill with a nasty rush.

“In an absent-minded moment I veered slightly off course and the near front wheel of my mobility scooter slid off the edge and tumbled down into the small valley below – along with me,” Mr Howard said.

All had been going fine for the 76-year-old Sunshine Beach resident who was heading back home from a gym session at Noosa Springs.

He explains while he can’t walk very well, he still swims and works out in the gym to stay fit.

“I’ve got this good solid mobility scooter and I just took my eyes off the road for a bit and veered slightly to the right,” he said.

“One wheel caught and went down the little gully (about a metre or so).

“Fortunately it is not safe to wear a seat belt for this very reason that, instead of being trapped under this very heavy machine, I was thrown clear. I landed on a soft bed of leaves,” Mr Howard said.

Mr Howard said immediately a team of trained Ozcare nurses were on the scene and attending to his “superficial” wounds.

“Next came the ambulance with four paramedics whose job was to check the blood pressure etc.

“Finally, and rather puzzling, (came) a fire engine. Apparently this came with four large firemen.”

Mr Howard said they set about “saving the scooter”.

“I am not sure saving mobility scooters is in their position description,” he said.

“One took the helm while the others pushed and succeeded in regaining terra firma.”

They rescue crew then advised Mr Howard not to attempt driving home in his condition and they kept the scooter overnight for safekeeping.

“They returned it to my home the following morning on a truck with a ramp and a fire engine,” he said.

“I should sincerely like to thank all for the meticulous and friendly way with which they treated me. This time it was not serious but it could have been.

“There were fantastic, we’re so lucky in this country, I tell you,” he said.

Mr Howard’s mishap has not slowed him down at all as he embarked on Monday on seven-day cruise out of Sydney to Tasmania