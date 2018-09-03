All in the family at Noosa Show

SOARING: There is no horsing around for the Graham family, all showing success in their competitive show jumping. Above is Emily Graham and her horse GH Footloose.

SOARING: There is no horsing around for the Graham family, all showing success in their competitive show jumping. Above is Emily Graham and her horse GH Footloose. Contributed

FOR the Graham family, life at the Noosa Country Show is something they have grown up with.

An avid show jumping family, Maddie her husband Rob and their four children Charlie, 22, Angus, 19, Emily, 17 and Annabelle, 12 are actively involved in what the two-day event is all about - community.

"My husband has lived in the community his whole life and his grandparents used to take him to the show when he was little,” Maddie said.

"All my kids are now involved and they have been competing sine they were little.”

It has opened up other avenues for the children within the show.

Charlie helped ring announce last year alongside long-time announcer Alan Henderson, and Angus is working on course building for this year.

Emily was also recently crowned Miss Junior Showgirl 2018.

"Emily enjoys that side of it immensely,” Maddie said.

"I never pushed here into it, she nominated herself for it and paid for it herself and is quite passionate about being involved in the community.”

Maddie said show life has been fantastic for her children.

"It's taught them to be very generous with their time in the community.”

For both Maddie and Rob, their time is spent running the show jumping category.

"Rob is a chief steward for the show jumping,” she said.

"Doing this is our contribution to the community.”

The family is also heavily involved in the local Pomona Pony Club.

Maddie said the community spirit that comes out of Pomona is next to none.

"What I love about the show is that there is an army of people from the community who make it come together,” she said.

"It's a great thing for the community and it keeps a lot of people centred and grounded.”

The Noosa Country Show begins this Friday at the Pomona Showgrounds.

Tickets are available at the gate or online at www.noosashowsociety.org.au.