All in the prep for scenic trek

THREE Noosa women set off last week on a three-day hike across the Scenic Rim Trail after six months of long, hard training.

Trek coach Lisa Marshall, her Noosa team and three other ladies from across Australia conquered the trek from September 13-16.

"The girls were very chuffed to make the three days,” Ms Marshall said.

"We were all very well prepared with the right gear, right attitude and right training.”

The group hiked for about seven hours per day, with the first and last being the longest, all while taking in the scenery of Mount Mitchell and Spicers Peak.

"We saw the beautiful view of the valley as we explored the rainforest,” Ms Marshall said.

"There were lots and lots of snakes and we saw koalas, lizards and birds.”

Throughout the hike, the group was accompanied by guides who shared their expertise on the local flora and fauna.

While it all went without a hitch, conditions on Sunday proved difficult due to heat and wind.

"It was very hot and there was a high fire danger so we had to be very wary.”

In preparation for the journey locally, Lisa and trekkers Annkathrine Franzmann and Tammy Kelly trained twice a week along the coastal trails of Noosa and up Mount Cooroora and Mount Coolum several times. They also walked along parts of the Sunshine Coast's Great Walk and climbed endless sets of stairs in an effort to strengthen their legs and lungs for the long days of hiking they faced.

"Having something to train for that you are excited about and that you can share with a group of friends out there with nature is a wonderful way to keep fit and be accountable.

"But not only that, it's the combination of wellbeing for the mind, body and spirit that really inspires you and makes you want to get out there and walk each and every day in the lead-up to your adventure.”

Lisa is now preparing to take on the Great Noosa Trail Walk at the end of September and is remotely preparing a group of trekkers for a trip to Bhutan next year.

Now with the warmer weather here adventure seekers may be looking for something to do and Ms Marshall has provided Noosa News with her top three hikes for the Sunshine Coast region.

They are Sunshine Beach to Noosa Beach; Baroon Pocket Dam to Kondalilla Falls and Coast to Summit: Coolum. Full trek details online at noosanews.com.au.

Ms Marshall said people should always walk in groups, wear suitable, well-gripping shoes and take a good-old-fashioned map.