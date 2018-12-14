All is very merry and bright in Tewantin

SHINE YOUR LIGHT: See the magic at 1 Pickering Ct, Tewantin where Lee Marsden has created her 2018 Christmas light display.

SHINE YOUR LIGHT: See the magic at 1 Pickering Ct, Tewantin where Lee Marsden has created her 2018 Christmas light display. Patrick Michell

CHRISTMAS magic is in the air and one Tewantin home owner has once again gone "Griswold” style in the name of charity.

Lee Marsden has been decorating her home for 20 years, the past six of those at her Pickering Court address (see photo gallery below).

Turning personal tragedy into a positive, Ms Marsden has always had a love for Christmas, something she shared with her late mother.

"My mother passed away Christmas week 20 years ago and then the following year my father passed away the week after Christmas.”

Since then, the 76-year-old has decked the halls to raise money for charity and this year chose Katie Rose Cottage Hospice as the beneficiary.

"I started raising money for Cancer Council and last year raised money for Katie Rose Cottage, who I have picked again.”

With a background as a tailor, Ms Marsden has always been creative and said she puts most of the display together herself.

"It takes me about two months from unpacking to having it ready to go on.”

"It has a theme and each section has a different storyline,” she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The corner block features snow scenes, reindeer, Santa and a nativity scene, and Ms Marsden has created a fairy garden in her backyard.

She also sacrificed two rooms in her house to create a "Myer” window display, featuring a Christmas tree with about 470 ornaments.

"I can't use my front lounge room. You've got to be dedicated,” she joked.

The light display will run until December 31 from nightfall to 9pm, and 10pm during Christmas week. People can make a donation upon arrival.

Noosa News is compiling a list of the region's best Christmas light displays. To have yours featured, email noosaed@scnews.com.au.