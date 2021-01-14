‘All my love, Mr Twinkle Toes’: Girlfriend’s last goodbye

Luddy Reynolds has been farewelled after a tragic accident on New Year's Day.

Luddy Reynolds has been farewelled after a tragic accident on New Year's Day.

Freya Williams stood at the podium, tears streaming down her face as she spoke of dreams of a life filled with love and laughter.

Her partner, Luddy Reynolds, was taken from her in a tragic accident on New Year's Eve when he slipped and fell while crossing the Mary River, near Gympie.

He was 20.

"We were so excited to spend the rest of our lives together," Ms Williams read from a letter she had written to the young surfer.

"I don't think anyone can really comprehend the reality we've faced.

"A beautiful soul taken far too soon.

"Luddy was such a large part of so many lives.

"He taught me so much about life and love and just living in the moment, to not worry about what happens tomorrow."

Mr Reynolds and Ms Williams had known each other for eight months and were dating for exactly five months on the day she said goodbye for the final time.

"It's been the most significant and beautiful time in my life," she said.

"I'm so glad I found Luddy in this lifetime.

"Until we meet again, all my love Mr Twinkle Toes."

The Gregson and Weight chapel at Noosaville was full of loved ones and his mother Anna joined a livestream of the service from Papua New Guinea, unable to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Celebrant Jacqueline Gray told the congregation that "it simply didn't hit harder than this".

She knew Luddy personally, her boys grew up down the street from the Reynolds boys.

A photo tribute played accompanied by songs written by his father Chris Reynolds.

Heartbroken, he told friends of how his life changed when Luddy and Justin came to live with him.

"It scared the s--- out of me, my world was changed in an instant the day I got the boys and I don't regret a second of it," Mr Reynolds said.

"Luddy loved his brothers, his family, his family in PNG - he was the perfect child in every way."

The photographer and father of three laid no blame for Luddy's death, calling it a freak accident.

"He died in a beautiful part of the creek on the Mary River - we spent some time there together the next day," he said.

"It's not the river's fault, it's not the people who were with him at fault.

"We all remember his smile and his love.

"I remember my son from the day he asked me to call him dad and today I say goodbye to my son, as a father, a brother and a friend.

"May you rest in peace are hearts are all with you."

Family friend Shelley described the boxer as a brave and bright spirit.

"We loved him, we fed him and he ate a lot," she said as the congregation laughed.

"That's what you do as a mum, feed them with your love.

"Luddy was sensitive and brave, he had the biggest smile and he was kind.

"He would hug you when he met you even if he saw you just five minutes ago."

As Fleetwood Mac's Dreams began to play mourners formed a guard of honour for a final farewell to a beautiful, bright and loving soul - taken far too soon.