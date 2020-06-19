ALL OVER: Coast rugby league season gets the boot

HALTED: Sadly, we will not see another minute of local senior footy in 2020.

IT’S official, there will be no senior local footy on the Sunshine Coast for 2020.

After considerable discussions, the Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League board of directors has announced the 2020 senior competition on the Sunshine Coast will be cancelled.

Board Director and head of SCGRL PR and Media Jodi Price said the board had no other option but to cancel the season after an insufficient number of clubs nominated to participate.

“Out of our nine clubs with A Grade teams, six teams decided not to nominate teams this year,” she said.

Those reasons included club finances, concerns for player’s and volunteer’s health risks, the number of additional volunteers required to carry out the COVID-Safe requirements, and the season running through to October in lieu of mid-September as a normal season would.

This comes after the SCGRL board put forward a proposal last week to the 16 affiliated senior clubs to Return to Play for this season starting Friday, July 24.

In the proposal, the board laid out how the competition may be viable under the current Stage 3 COVID-19 restrictions.

Specifically, this included playing games at the Sunshine Coast Stadium precinct in Kawana and no more than 100 people at the venue.

As well as the league investing in the competition to cover venue hire, hygiene requirements for game days, referees’ fees and providing clubs with hygiene packs for training and COVID-Safe return to play checklists and templates.

The board had allowed for flexibility in this plan for clubs to return to a home and away format at their home clubs if the current restrictions, set by the Queensland Government, were further lifted.

Sadly, it was all to no avail and local league fans will now have to wait until next year for their dose of top quality grassroots footy.

“Thank you to all of our clubs in our SCGRL Senior competition for your assistance and valued feedback over the last few weeks,” Ms Price said.

“We look forward to moving forward with planning for the 2021 Sunshine Coast rugby league season.”