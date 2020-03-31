ALL OVER: Five Noosa candidates bow out of election race

BOWED OUT: Six Noosa councillor candidates have dropped out of the race.

ONLY 26 per cent of votes have been counted, but a number of Noosa councillor candidates have already conceded defeat.

Sitting atop the list of 20 councillor candidates are incumbents Frank Wilkie on 7.33 per cent of total votes and Brian Stockwell on 7.38 per cent.

Cr Stockwell claimed late last week, he and Cr Wilkie would be 'fairly safe' and if the voting trend continues, he is probably right.

But what of those who aren't sitting in such an enviable position.

When do you know it is time to throw in the towel and let go of your campaign dreams and aspirations?

For Future Noosa representative David Fletcher, currently on 4.81 per cent of votes counted, he isn't going down without a fight.

"I've always been pretty positive. It's not over till it's over," he said.

"For me, there's always some late runners."

Others haven't been so positive.

McDonalds manager and the youngest of all the candidates Nathanael Ford secured 2.41 per cent of the vote and was languishing near the bottom of the candidates.

For him, it was enough to call it a day and he thanked his supporters in a recent social media post.

"Well I don't think I need to worry about waiting," he said.

"I'd like to thank my supporters and those that were willing to give me a shot.

"The count is still far from over and the top position holders keep changing constantly."

"Considering I had no 'war chest', received no donations, chose not to use roadside signs and ran a gentleman's campaign, I still think I went well," he said.

"Based on the spread of votes from booths, it's clear the Hinterland want representation."

Former school teacher Julien Cahn conceded defeat claiming he didn't put the same dollars into his campaign as some others did.

"You have to think about the money spent on these campaigns," he said.

"I am self-funded. I have a limit. I could have spent another $20,000.

"I had 10 corflutes, some people had 40."

"That's the problem with our democracy," he said.

"It's not what you stand for it's how well you are known."

While he hasn't officially announced he was conceding, with 4.26 per cent of votes, it did not look likely that incumbent councillor Jess Glasgow would retain his seat in Council.

Voters will have had their reasons to vote or not vote for the much-talked-about Cr Glasgow.

Who, in one of his Meet the Candidate speeches, introduced himself as, 'the youngest of all sitting councillors, and possibly one of the stupidest.'

Possibly referring to his time on reality TV show, The Bachelorette.

Animal activist Snezana Redford had called time on her first election campaign securing 2.83 per cent of votes so far.

She had no regrets but, as a full-time psychology student, she would've liked more time to focus on her campaign.

"If I had the time I probably would have put myself out there," she said.

"It has been such a weird time and weird campaign with lots of events cancelled.

"I probably would've had a bit more of a presence but I had to juggle uni and it was still the number one priority."

Not having the opportunity to present during the number of cancelled Meet the Candidate forums was also high on the list of why Greg Smith believes he did not feature higher.

The successful business owner had secured 4.04 per cent of votes so far, and while he wasn't prepared to confirm his day was done, he admitted, 'the numbers don't look good for me.'

"A lot of people didn't get to see people's wares, he said.

As the last candidate to announce they were running, Mr Smith said he felt compelled to run after noticing a lot of inconsistencies in what the candidates were saying.

"I started late because I was still considering whether I should or shouldn't run," he said.

"I heard some of the statements from the incumbents and a few of the questions weren't being answered.

"I thought can't stand on the sidelines and throw paper towel at these guys."

"I've got to make a stance."

On hindsight, Mr Smith contemplated what he could have done differently to increase his votes.

"Maybe I should have put some signs out," he s aid.

"Maybe I should have gone to the pre polls and harassed rate payers. That seems to have worked for some of the other candidates."

Former journalist Alan Lander confirmed he had pulled out of contention but did not want to comment further.