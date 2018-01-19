All 'Prepped' up and keen to learn

LET'S GO: Zoe Ulyate, 5, and Louella and Charlie Lorback are ready for a big day out on Monday.

AS THE school gates open on Monday, some new Preppies will want to roar through the doors of learning while some will hold back a little and others drag their feet.

And plenty of mums and dads will be fighting back the tears as their young treasures take these important steps towards finding their feet in life.

For Kate Lorback, co-ordinator at the Noosa Tewantin Playgroup, who helps prepare her young charges for the big step to Prep, this first day of school is still personal for her.

Her playgroup is a major asset in helping youngsters socialise and prepare for school learning to share, but nothing last year could prepare her for oldest child Louella starting Prep at Peregian Springs State School.

"I certainly cried,” Kate said.

And the tears are going to flow again on Monday as she watches son Charlie take his place in Prep.

"It's so daunting the first time. The second time around I'm feeling a lot more prepared,” she said.

"I had to get used to the dropping off and the time schedules and trying to manage the other two little ones at the same time.

"This time it just feels a lot easier you know what to expect, you know where to go.”

Charlie had one word for his big day: "Exciting!”

Kate will have to do all this again because her youngest, daughter Eadie, 2, is starting playgroup this year.

Fellow playgroup mum Lisa Ulyate said she will be more teary this time seeing her daughter Zoe, 5, starting Good Shepherd Prep than a couple of years back when her son made the big transition.

"I think I will be more emotional because she's my last one.”

At Sunshine Beach State School this week, principal Jenny Easey said the new school year is shaping up to be fantastic.

"We've had lots of new enrolments, so our school continues to grow. We've probably grown 10% per year,” she said.

All up 760 students from Prep to Year 6 will file into school, including more than 100 first timers starting Prep.

"We worked with a Prep transition program the year before to get them ready,” she said.

"They feel really comfortable and the kids know where they're going.

"We work with the child care centres as well to get to know the kids prior to school.

"Our main focus is getting the families back, being happy at school and getting into the learning.”

