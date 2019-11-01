Menu
Cyclists and motorists need to take extra care this Tri weekend.
News

All road users warned to take extra care

Alan Lander
1st Nov 2019 10:00 AM

WITH the Noosa Triathlon taking place this weekend, motorists – and cyclists – are being urged to be tolerant of each other on what are much busier roads at present.

Already on Friday morning, a cyclist was being treated on the side of Doonella Street in Tewantin by paramedics following an incident about 7.50am.

Just up the road a trail bike rider was spotted giving aggressive sign language to, and shouting at cyclists riding tandem, with one of them outside the bike lane in peak hour traffic on Poinciana Avenue in Tewantin.

“There’s always a huge number of people in town at this time and police implore both cyclists and other road users to show restraint over this very busy Tri weekend,” Noosa Police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Ben Carroll said.

“We have thousands of visitors from across the country and internationally in town all trying to use the same infrastructure.

“It’s a wonderful event for the community and collectively we need to show patience and enjoy all the things the weekend has to offer,” he said.

