All roads lead Noosa's authentic country show

SHOW TIME: Everyone is looking forward to the Noosa Show.

THE Noosa Country Show will be celebrating 108 years on Friday and Saturday, September 15 and 16.

The show is a traditional country show with a variety of competition sections that celebrate the diversity of talented people who live in our community.

The show's very popular equestrian, stud beef, dairy cattle and dogs sections are the main animal sections and they feature in the grand parade each day.

The pavilion, with arts and craft, cookery, hort- iculture and fruit and veg sections is also a must-visit.

The show proudly hosts the Showman's Guild, which supplies the amusement arcade zone and all the rides that are a real thrill for big and little kids alike as they have everyone in a whirl.

Children can also meet and get a photo with a variety of entertainers across both days.

The show runs two stages for the two-day program, with music and performances across days and nights.

On Saturday, the big excitement is the Honky Tonk Rodeo in the new rodeo ring, featuring the saddle bronc, bareback and poddy calves, with open bull riding to follow.

The picturesque Pomona Showgrounds is a community asset that was donated back in 1908. The grounds is managed by the Noosa Show Society through a group of committed community volunteers.

Tickets can be pre-purchased at the show office. Phone 54852331. Adult one day: $15, child one day: $10, family one-day pass: $35 for two adults and up to three children, competitor weekend pass: $10 for people competing in the show.

Show Girl congratulations

THE society sends its congratulations to all the 2017 Showgirl, Rural Ambassador and Show Ambassador entrants. You all did an amazing job.

We would like to thank everyone who was involved to make the night happen, in particular our sponsors and judges.

With that, we would like to introduce you to the 2017 Noosa Showgirls, Rural Ambassadors and Show Ambassadors (pictured above).

What's on

NOOSA Country Show is where the hinterland folk catch up with their coastal cousins at the Pomona Showgrounds.

FRIDAY, Sept 15

10am: Cooran School Instrumental, Main Stage

10.30am: Noosaville School Choir, Green Stage

10.30am: Roaming Magic Act

11am: Magic Show, Green Stage

11.45am: Kangagang (Aussie Bush Show), Main Stage

12.45pm: S J Hughes, Green Stage

1pm: Rooftop Express, Rodeo Ring (Meet and Greet Show)

1.15pm: Ethan Roberts, Main Stage

1.45pm: Grand Parade, Main Arena

2.30pm: Contraband, Main Stage

3pm: Roving Bubble Cart, including Sparkles the Clown

3.30pm: ET Circus Workshop, including Sparkles the Clown

3.45pm: Pineapple Crush (Ukulele Band), Green Stage

5pm: Miss Leading, Main Stage

6pm: Rooftop Express, Main Arena

7pm: KC's Laser & Fireworks Spectacular, Main Arena

7.45pm: Konspiracy Killers, Main Stage

8.45pm: Von Vixa, Green Stage

9.15pm: Hard Labour, Main Stage

Lovable Mutley Comp

Friday (located in the dog rings after competition).

Start 2.15pm beside the tennis courts. A special event for kids to 15 years with heaps of prizes and ribbons. Bring your beloved pooch - must be on a leash at all times. Buy your entry tickets at the Nielsens Quarry Display.

Entry: $1 per class.

Animal Nursery (located near the main entrance).

Shearing show times 11am and 2pm. Interactive farm feeding of baby animals with bottles of milk 9am and 5.30pm.

SATURDAY, Sept 16

10am: Line Dancing, Green Stage

10.30am: Lippia, Main Stage

10.30am: Roaming Magic Act

11am: Magic Show, Green Stage

11.45am: Black Canvas, Green Stage

12pm: Roving Bubble Cart, including Sparkles the Clown

12.15pm: Dance Studio, Green Stage

12.30pm: Bubbles Workshop, including Sparkles the Clown

12.45pm: Uncle Bob's Jug Band, Main Stage

1.45pm: Grand Parade, Main Arena

3.30pm: Young Farmers Challenge, Main Arena

3.45pm: Gypsy Hawks, Main Stage

5pm: Raffle Draw, Main Arena

5.15pm: Rooftop Express, Main Arena

6pm: Honky Tonk Rodeo, Rodeo Ring

7pm: Rppftop Express, Rodeo Ring

7.30pm: Honky Tonk Rodeo, Rodeo Ring

7.45pm: Fiona O'Shea & the Auburns, Main Stage

9.15pm Shades of Grey, Main Stage

This Saturday is the entry receiving day for:

Junior Art - Saturday under the Pavilion Hall 10am-noon.

Art - Saturday at Secre- tary Office 10am-noon.

Creative Craft - Saturday upstairs in the Pavilion Hall 9am-1pm.

Cookery - Saturday (forms only) 2-4pm, with actual made item delivered upstairs in the Pavilion Hall.

Photography - Saturday 10am-1pm and Tuesday 9am-5pm next week at the tennis clubhouse both days.

Woodcraft - entries due Tuesday 5pm under the Pavilion Hall.

Thursday is the entry receiving day for:

Horticulture - 9am-noon.

Fruit and Veg - 9am-noon.

The website has extra details at www.noosashow society.org.au or find the event on Facebook.