All roads lead to Noosa North Shore but dunes rated a danger

POLICE have spent an afternoon at the Tewantin Ferry reminding drivers heading to enjoy the sand that road rules apply to beach driving as well.

Sergeant Yvette Tarrier said it is important drivers ensure they load their vehicles correctly as the multitudes head over to Noosa North Shore and Cooloola.

"Overloading your vehicle is dangerous; uneven or heavy loads on roof racks can cause vehicle roll-overs so ensure your vehicle is loaded evenly, with heavy items stored low. Speed limits apply on beaches and inland tracks, just like they do on roads. Check speed limits at your location and obey all signs.”

Sgt Tarrier said normal road rules apply on beaches and inland tracks as well.

She said drivers should make sure that they use indicators when overtaking or turning, keep to the left of oncoming traffic and seatbelts must be worn at all times and never sit outside the vehicle on the roof, ute tray or anywhere else.

Meanwhile, Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch said Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service has fenced off some areas along Teewah Beach in the Cooloola Recreation Area north of Noosa to safeguard visitors against rocks dislodging from the sand dunes.

Ms Enoch said the Teewah Beach camping zone would still have capacity for 2200 campers.

"Large boulders of ferricrete and cemented sand had rolled down some of the foredunes in the area in recent months.

"The dislodgements are due to natural erosion processes, as well as people climbing or digging in the high dunes.”

QPWS has engaged a geotechnical company to assess the area. More information about Cooloola: npsr.qld.gov.au/parks

/cooloola

