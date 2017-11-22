All Santa wants for Christmas is letters

BE QUICK: All Santa wants for Christmas is to receive your letter early.

THE busiest night of the year is fast approaching for Santa and his elf helpers, and Australia Post is urging children to post their letters to Santa early to ensure he has time to reply.

And for the first time, children can track the progress of their letters online via the Australia Post interactive Santa Mail tracker.

Australia Post's Michelle Skehan said Santa received more than 130,000 letters and wishlists last year.

To ensure Santa receives your letter, send your letters and wish lists to Santa, North Pole, 9999 with a 65c Christmas stamp on the front of the envelope.

Don't forget to write your name and return address on the back of the envelope. Letters received nice and early with names and return addresses clearly marked on the back will receive a postcard reply from Santa.

Santa Mail letters can be placed in either a dedicated Santa Mail box found at most post offices or any red street post box. Children can pick up free Christmas postcards and write to Santa on the spot at selected post offices.

To access the Santa Mail tracker, and a range of fun Christmas and educational resources visit auspost. com.au/santa-mail.