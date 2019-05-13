All Senate preference votes are counted

A SOCIAL media post by Frank Keding said he had been left baffled by something he had been told by a "political insider”, suggesting federal Senate voting changes approved last year had been done so in favour of the major political parties.

"ALP and LNP changed after the last federal election obviously silently the way how votes are counted,” Mr Keding wrote.

"If you vote on top over the line for the parties and you vote for a minor party which cannot score at least 4 per cent they stop there [sic] counting your votes and your other choices are just ignored.

"Let's say you voted for minor parties in 1,2,3 but 2 does get 3 per cent all other parties in your vote will be ignored. This is obviously only in favour of the big ones.”

Mr Keding said the adviser "thinks that 20 per cent of votes will be wasted that way which is intended to keep the minor parties out as far as possible”.

"He wasn't 100 per cent sure but thinks it is not the case if you number the boxes below the line just numbering candidates,” Mr Keding wrote.

"So everybody should take their time and number all names of candidates only.

"If this is true, which it most likely is, the public has to learn about this. It is very undemocratic to ignore voters will.”

But Australian Electoral Commission assistant director Evan Ekin-Smyth said "a voter's preferences (all of them) are always counted all the way through”.

"The idea that if someone preferences a party that doesn't achieve 4 per cent that we then go back and skip over that preference - this is just incorrect,” Mr Ekin-Smyth said.

"Votes are counted according to preferences marked.”

"There is the transfer of votes within a count but that always occurs according to the next available preference marked by the voters on their ballot paper,” he said.