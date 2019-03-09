All shark controls now back in place off Noosa

Sharks nets and drum lines are now back in place off Noosa.

ALL SHARK control protection equipment has now been returned to southeast Queensland beaches after being temporarily removed due to TC Oma.

Fisheries Queensland Shark Control Program Acting Manager Chris Watts said the last of the nets were returned today to the water at Rainbow Beach.

"The shark control protection equipment has been re-installed progressively as soon as the weather and sea conditions had allowed,” Mr Watts said.

"Nets and drumlines were returned throughout last week to Gold and Sunshine Coast beaches, North Stradbroke Island, Tannum Sands and the Capricorn Coast

"Setting the shark control equipment is dangerous work so our crews have been monitoring the weather and sea conditions for the earliest opportunity to safely return the equipment to the water.

"Swimmers should follow safe swimming practices including swimming between the flags and not swimming at dusk or dawn.”

Shark Control Program Hotline on 1800 806 891.