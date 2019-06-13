All spaced out at a Peregian Hub launch

GROUND CONTROL: Asteroid space hunter Chris Tylor (left), scramjet world expert Prof Michael Smart (third from left) meet and greet space enthusiasts at Peregian Digital Hub.

IT WAS a case of beam us up Scotty as the Peregian Digital Hub played host to some serious-minded space cadets.

The hub has docked with like-minded individuals keen on the privately-driven resurgence of interest in space with reusable rocket technology and planetary rovers leading the charge.

At the latest Coding from Beach session, about 70 people were transfixed by first hand accounts and demos from technologists who are hands-on in a range of space exploration fields.

One of the chief space jockeys was Christopher Tylor, founder of a Noosa-based start-up which is using data analytics to identify near-Earth asteroids and determine which ones provide the most potential value and best prospects for success in mining missions.

Michael Smart is founder of Hypersonix and is a professor and chair of Hypersonic Propulsion at University of Queensland.

Michael has been redefining space travel through the use of reusable high-speed planes with air-breathing engines following a 10-year stint as a research scientist in the Hypersonic Airbreathing Propulsion Branch at NASA's Langley Research Centre.

His expertise is world- leading scramjet technology that can "fly to space” and be used as a reusable launch platform for small satellites.

Locals "spaceniks” also heard from Adam Gilmour, co-founder of Gilmour Space, who is at the forefront of Australia launching its own space industry.

The Gilmour Space team is developing and launching low-cost hybrid rockets for the fast-growing global small satellite industry and are weeks away from a sub-orbital launch.

The gathering was told of the full-scale Mars Habitat they built to facilitate tests of closed-loop life support technology and 3D-printed rocket fuel.

Tim Neale CEO of Datafarming explained how his "digital agronomist” technology offers farmers access to real-time satellite imagery with automated insights based on computer vision and machine learning provide you with real time answers.

In just two years, Datafarming's SaaS platform has scaled up to cover over 4.4million hectares of farms worldwide.