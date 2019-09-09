All the fun from our Noosa Show

THE TEMPERATURE may have reached well above 30 degrees in Pomona for the annual Noosa Country Show at the weekend but that did not stop thousands from turning out to enjoy festivities.

From Sideshow Alley to dagwood dogs and fairyfloss, show jumping to car shows, cooking to photography, the 100th show was a buzz with colour, fun and a sense of community.

Noosa Show Society president Peter Travis said despite the heat and “on and off” crowds it was still a large success.

“The gate takings were going quite well, we’ve had lines of people for food at lunchtime and people stretched into the street outside the gates,” Mr Travis said.

While the hot and windy weather made a lesser than average turn out during the day, the Friday night fireworks display drew quite a crowd, as did the novelty competitions.

“The cooking steward said she was impressed with what has come in this year and the horses have been really good, everyone seems impressed with what is going on this year.”

Mr Travis said the recent drought had made cattle feeding difficult, resulting in limited to no beef at this year’s show. Instead they decided to introduce a new event.

“The dog jumping was new this year, that’s something different,” Mr Travis said.

“I think we are the only society doing dog competitions left on the Sunshine Coast.”

Another popular event for the children were poultry and guinea pig competitions.

Naomi Slater took out overall champion with her prized guinea pigs Cappuccino and Pretzel.

“I won Best of Show, Best Ruffled Guinea Pig, Biggest Guinea Pig and Best Dressed,” Naomi said.

“I love the show and how the community comes together and all the animal competitions.”

Pomona local Gaby Johnson has been coming to the show for 20 years and said it was always a good day out.

“It’s always a pleasant day out,” Ms Johnson said.

“I love the dogs and I always wait for the Grand Parade.”

But Ms Johnson said her favourite part of the Noosa Show were the famous $6 hamburgers.

“They are the best hamburgers. I get one every year and the best part, they are made with real meat, no frozen patties.”

Those famous hamburgers are the hard work of Mr Travis’s wife, Geraldine.

“I’ve done more than 280 burgers today (Friday), we haven’t stopped,” she said.

“I hand make all the patties from scratch, it took me about four or five hours.”

While Mr Travis said this year’s show was a success, the president is concerned for the future of the event with 2019 potentially being the last due to a lack of volunteers.

“I am concerned we don’t loose the show. We need a small group of people to come on board to run the show society.”

“Without volunteers this show wouldn't happen.”

“If you want to live in a nice society you have to get in and support society, if we don't and people only think about themselves, the next generation won’t have a community.”