All the virus news from the past 24 hours

It has been a frantic day of coronavirus developments in Australia. Here is all the news you need to know from today.

It has been a frantic day of coronavirus developments in Australia. Here is all the news you need to know from today.

Australia has now passed more than 8000 confirmed COVID-19 cases, after 86 new cases were recorded overnight.

The country's total number of coronavirus cases rose to 8001 after 77 new cases were recorded in Victoria, eight were discovered in NSW and one person was diagnosed in the Northern Territory.

Victoria was in the spotlight again today after lockdown restrictions came into place for parts of Melbourne and more allegations against the state's hotel quarantine program came to light.

WHAT WE KNOW

Stage three lockdown restrictions officially kicked in at 11.59pm on Wednesday for 36 Melbourne suburbs across 10 postcodes.

For the next four weeks more than 310,000 residents who live in these hotspot areas will only be able to leave their homes for four reasons, including exercise, food, caregiving and work/school.

Victoria Police have warned anyone caught breaking the rules can expect to cop a $1652 fine.

"I want to be absolutely crystal-clear - for those who are selfish enough to disregard these warnings from the chief health officer, the deliberate, obvious and blatant breaches, if they're committing that, we will be infringing them," Police Chief Commissioner, Shane Patton, said.

"While we may have been very lenient of recent times, with this emergency we're experiencing, with this threat to public health, the safety of the public, that leniency is dissipating day-by-day."

Anyone in Melbourne's hotspot zones caught trying to enter NSW also run the risk of an $11,00 fine or six months in jail.

Around 50 staff at a Sydney Woolworths have been forced to self-isolate after one of the workers tested positive for COVID-19.

The man tested positive for coronavirus while in hotel quarantine in Melbourne but was allowed to travel to Sydney 10 days later.

He tested positive for the virus again after working two shifts at Woolworths in Balmain on June 27 and 28.

The Woolworths supermarket at Balmain was closed overnight due to a worker testing positive for COVID-19. Picture: David Swift/NCA NewsWire

Shoppers who visited the store have been told to keep an eye out for their own symptoms.

This announcement came after NSW Health Minister, Brad Hazzard, blasted a Victorian who got on a train to Sydney despite displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

"This morning we found somebody with symptoms who had actually been tested in Victoria and then got on a train and came to Sydney," he told reporters.

"Now, that's about as silly as it gets."

Fresh claims have surfaced today about the mismanagement of Victoria's hotel quarantine system.

It recently emerged that a significant number of guests and guards have become infected with COVID-19 and that as many as 30 per cent of guests refused to be tested.

A whistleblower who worked at one of the city's hotels said guards were given only "five minutes" training and were not given sufficient protective equipment.

Claims that guards had sex with infected guests at either the Rydges Hotel or the Stamford Plaza were also aired on breakfast TV and Victorian newspapers.

A judicial inquiry will look into the claims.

WHAT WE DON'T KNOW

It is still unclear whether more Melbourne suburbs could be placed under lockdown, as cases in the state continue to surge.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said it's "of a concern that there are 415 active cases" but "I really hope we don't have to" lockdown more suburbs.

"I'm really emphasising that even though these restrictions are in place in those restricted postcodes, there's an obligation on all of us to consider how we minimise our interactions with other people," Professor Sutton said.

"And so though the stay at home directions apply to those restricted postcodes, all of us across Victoria have to really consider whether we need to see people in other settings, other households, including family members and friends."

A series of graphs shared to Twitter by Dr Paul Vella, a data scientist for Australian company The Royals, showed an unsettling trend in multiple suburbs that aren't under lockdown.

I've been tracking the number of COVID-19 cases across Melbourne councils for 100 days now. Some postcodes in Brimbank, Hume, Moreland and Moonee Valley are back in lockdown but I would not be surprised if areas of Casey, Whittlesea and Wyndham also go into lockdown. #COVID19Aus pic.twitter.com/WRekEsDRZe — Paul Vella (@drpaulvella) July 2, 2020

Whittlesea in the outer northern area of Melbourne, Wyndham in the outer southwestern parts of the city and Casey in the outer southeastern area all growing number of COVID-19 cases.

Dr Vella told news.com.au these suburbs are following the same growth pattern seen in other areas that are now in lockdown.

"You can see from the data that Brimbank, Hume and Moreland councils are all showing exponential growth in number of cases recently," he said.

"Moonee Valley, on the other hand, is only just starting to see a surge in cases. I can see the same pattern starting to occur in Casey, Whittlesea, Wyndham and Melton."

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has previously said he "won't rule out" bringing in more restrictions if the situation continues to escalate.

Originally published as All the virus news from the past 24 hours