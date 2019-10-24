Menu
SPATE OF ROBBERIES: Cooroy Police Seargent Mal Scott.
All thefts due to unlocked cars: police

Alan Lander
24th Oct 2019 8:00 PM

COOROY Police said a full 100 per cent of recent car break-ins and thefts in a recent spate of robberies were due to people leaving their vehicles unlocked.

Cooroy sergeant Mal Scott said members of the Cooroy community must lock their vehicles at all times and not leave any property of value inside “due to a spate of Unlawful Entry to Motor Vehicle offences that have occurred in the past week”.

“Offences are occurring in the residential streets of Cooroy with the cars parking on the street or in driveways or carports of the owners residence,” Sgt Scott said.

“(Fully) 100 per cent of vehicles that have been entered have been left unlocked so if you don’t want to become a victim of crime and have your car or property stolen please lock your car.

“Also report suspicious behaviour as it is happening, not the next day.”

Sgt Scott said police have identified suspects in this matter “so please be vigilant especially if teenage boys are seen acting suspiciously around cars or out late at night”, he said.

car theft cooroy cooroy police noosa noosa shire police robberies
Noosa News

