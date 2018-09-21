All things Italian for fun-filled day

Students were all dressed up at Noosaville State School as they celebrated Italian Day on Friday.

Students were all dressed up at Noosaville State School as they celebrated Italian Day on Friday. Caitlin Zerafa

BUONGIORNO was the greeting of the day at Noosaville State School last Friday as students celebrated the end of term with Italian Day.

In a sea of red, white and green, children dressed up in their best Italian costumes, even Gladiator made a guest appearance.

Students were all dressed up at Noosaville State School, this young boy as Gladiator, as they celebrated Italian Day on Friday. Caitlin Zerafa

The event, in its second year, saw children from Years 4-6 participate in pizza and pesto making, bocce, gondola arts and crafts, ceramic tile painting and tarantella dancing.

Teacher Maria Sheehan organised the day and said the children enjoyed celebrating the language they learned in class.

WORK OF ART: Mini Leonardo da Vinci's created ceramic tile masterpieces as part of Italian Day activities. Caitlin Zerafa

"I think it's a great way for them to connect to the culture,” Ms Sheehan said.

"It really helps them appreciate other cultures, especially as here in Noosa we live in a bit of a bubble and don't get to experience it very often.”

Herbs for the pesto were grown in the school's veggie patch and even their mascot kookaburra, Kevin, enjoyed watching the kids celebrate.