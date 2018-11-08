All together, Tewantin

LAI Utovou, hit sensation from Channel 7's All Together Now, will perform at Noosa Council's Looking Forward to Peace Remembrance Day community event.

Utovou will join Kimberley Hodgson from Disney's Aladdin the Musical, the popular Andrews Sisters Tribute, home-grown Noosa Chorale, and students from Tewantin State School.

"The event will feature music from the World War I, II and Vietnam War eras. Noosa Chorale's Tunes from the Trenches - a medley of popular World War I songs that range from jaunty to poignant - is sure to be a hit,” Council's Heritage Coordinator Jane Harding said.

"The Andrews Sisters Tribute singers will also be performing their much-loved repertoire of toe-tapping tunes from the forties and fifties.”

The Chorale's performance coincides with the peace flotilla on the river. It's a re-enactment of a 1918 flotilla in which Tewantin locals celebrated the end of the war.

Ms Harding said more than 25 boats and other craft were set to join the flotilla, decked in patriotic colours, just as the boat owners who took part 100 years ago did.

"The flotilla will start from Sheep Island and move down the river past Tewantin's Memorial Park before disbanding between Quota Park and the Coast Guard headquarters,” she said.

"Tewantin's Memorial Park, where the community event is taking place, will be the best place to catch all of the on-water excitement. But if you can't make it to the park festivities you'll be able to see the flotilla from elsewhere along the foreshore.”

Council invites anyone who attends the community event in the park to help award-winning children's book author and illustrator Judith Rossell make flowers for a community artwork.

There will also be information stalls and displays by community organisations, food and drinks available, plus the chance to hear stories from local service people.

The Looking Forward to Peace Remembrance Day community event starts at 12noon on Sunday at Tewantin Memorial Park, immediately following the Tewantin Noosa RSL Sub Branch Remembrance Day service, and concludes at 4pm. This event is proudly supported by the Queensland Government's Anzac Centenary grants program, the Noosa Council Heritage Levy and Ivory Palms Resort. For the full program visit www.libraries.noosa.qld.gov.au.