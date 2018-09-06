Menu
Orin O'Rourke
All you could want

6th Sep 2018 3:38 PM

COVERDALES is one of the hinterland's few approved and operating bed and breakfast properties.

This purpose-built establishment opened in April 2011 and is complete with resident accommodation/main suite on the western end of the house and four identical guest suites on the eastern end.

Orin O'Rourke

Although this is a bed and breakfast the design enables this property to be utilised to accommodate the largest of families.

The residence suite adjoins a private living room, has large walk-in robes and a second bedroom that adjoins the beautifully finished main bathroom. The other four suites are individually air-conditioned, the shower sink and W/C are partially separated from the remainder by a beautiful set of glass brick walls, allowing openness, light and a sense of space.

The walls have sound reduction properties, as well as being fireproof, while all rooms flow out to a tiled veranda through large French doors.

A full chef's kitchen is fitted with double ovens, gas cook top, stainless steel benches and quality appliances. A large walk-in pantry and adjoining laundry room function well when bookings are filled. Open plan living options and multiple living areas allow a great separation of space.

Coverdales is set in a semi-rural environment and much of the surrounding land is declared conservation area. This property is 1.5acres of gently sloping land with levelled areas surrounding the house.

Orin O'Rourke

There is a small dam, sandstone seating and fire pit, bitumen driveways and open-air parking for six cars. Australian natives planted around the property invite ample birdlife and the views of the surrounding hills are captivating.

Four large rainwater tanks feed the house through a UV filtration system and it is equipped with solar hot water. With the unused acreage there is potential to add a large shed, garage, a pool and more.

This property is central to most attractions on the Sunshine Coast, located on the serene outskirts of the hinterland township of Eumundi.

Orin O'Rourke

DOONAN

99-105 Jocelyn Drive

6 Bed, 6 Bath, 6 Car

Features: Chef's kitchen; double ovens, gas cook top, stainless steel benches and quality appliances, on 1.5acres of gently sloping land with levelled areas surrounding the house. Four ensuited guest rooms, two-bedroom main suite, private lounge and media room. Covered, tiled full-length veranda. Open plan living options and multiple living areas allow a great separation of space

Price: By negotiation

Agent: Richardson &Wrench Noosa

Contact: Brendan Weatherill 0466248345

Inspection: By appointment

