Labor MP Kim Richards . (AAP Image/Richard Walker)
Allegations put MP’s role under fire

by Kelmeny Fraser
22nd Jun 2020 5:17 AM
THE State Opposition has called for Labor MP Kim Richards to be removed from the Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee after allegations were levelled against her local party branch.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington yesterday wrote to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk calling on her to immediately remove Ms Richards from the committee while a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission about the Redlands branch was being assessed.

"The allegations are serious matters for Labor's Kim Richards and her electorate staff," she wrote.

"It is completely inappropriate for a member of the powerful Parliamentary Crime and Corruption Committee to maintain their position on the committee if the Crime and Corruption Commission is considering allegations against them."

The Courier-Mail has revealed that a formal complaint by a party member was made to the CCC alleging "sums of money paid into the branch did not show up in the bank account".

Ms Richards could not be reached for comment and a Labor spokesman said it was a matter for the party.

Originally published as Allegations put MP's role under fire

