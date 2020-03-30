Menu
A man has been charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar in Gladesville last week. Picture: NSW Police
Alleged assault with guitar leads to murder charge

Aisling Brennan
30th Mar 2020 1:00 PM | Updated: 2:21 PM
A MAN charged with murder after an alleged assault with a guitar has had his matter adjourned to a Sydney court.

Michael Noel Risi, 35, did not appear when his matter was briefly mentioned in Lismore Local Court on Monday.

Police will allege about 8.25am on March 23, a man and woman, aged 36 and 31, were sleeping inside their Wharf Road unit at Gladesville, Sydney, when they woke to find Mr Risi standing beside their bed.

Mr Risi used a guitar to hit the 36-year-old man over the head before running from the unit, police will allege.

The man suffered critical head injuries and had been in intensive care at Royal North Shore Hospital; however, died about 4.30pm on Sunday.

The woman was not injured.

Following inquiries by officers attached to Ryde Police Area Command, Mr Risi, of Gladesville, was arrested on Sunday, in Byron Bay, hours after the man died in hospital.

He was taken to Byron Bay Police Station and charged with murder.

Mr Risi's solicitor, Tenika Vakauta, asked the court for a four-week adjournment.

The police prosecutor also requested the matter be adjourned to Central Local Court in Sydney because it would make court proceedings easier.

Magistrate Jeff Linden adjourned the matter to Central Court, where Mr Risi will next appear via video link for mention on April 27.

Mr Linden also ordered the brief be served by May 25.

Mr Risi did not apply for bail and bail was formally refused.

