A Caloundra man who crashed his car on Friday has been charged with drink driving. Picture: File
Crime

Alleged drink driver crashes at four times the limit

Maddie Manwaring
16th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
A Caloundra man who blew more than four times the limit was also driving without a licence when he crashed his car on Friday, police have alleged.

Kawana police officer-in-charge Mark Cordwell said the 34-year-old Little Mountain man was arrested after he lost control of his vehicle and crashed at about 8pm.

Senior Sergeant Cordwell said the man's vehicle sustained moderate damage after it crashed into a parked car near Oceanic Drive in Warana.

"The second car sustained substantial damage, making it undriveable," he said.

Sergeant Cordwell said police would allege the man had a blood alcohol concentration of 0.206, more than four times the legal limit.

The man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of liquor, driving on a suspended licence and failing to fulfil his duties following a traffic crash.

He is due to appear in Caloundra Magistrates Court on April 13.

