Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Police have charged a man with drink driving after he crashed his car into an Innes Park house last night.
Crime

Man allegedly so drunk he drove into a house

Zachary O'Brien
1st Dec 2019 10:31 AM | Updated: 3:57 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who allegedly drove his car with a blood-alcohol content of 0.152 mounted a gutter and crashed into a house at Innes Park last night.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the white Holden Commodore was travelling south on the Esplanade at Innes Park, before mounting a gutter, hitting a power pole, crashing through a letter box and fence and coming to a stop on the veranda of a nearby house.

A 37-year-old Coral Cove man has been charged with drink driving and had his licence suspended.

Paramedics were called to the scene and assessed one patient who declined QAS services.

drink driving drive into a house innes park qps
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Passion to help drives PT to business success

        premium_icon Passion to help drives PT to business success

        Health The satisfaction this personal trainer receives from helping people feel better makes her wish she had changed careers years earlier.

        Kiteboarder left with broken ribs after hard landing

        premium_icon Kiteboarder left with broken ribs after hard landing

        News A kite boarder, renowned for big airs, has been badly injured after landing hard in...

        For argument’s sake, schools finish winners

        premium_icon For argument’s sake, schools finish winners

        News Noosa debating comp is a keenly contested school favourite.

        Defaced beauty spot sparks anger

        premium_icon Defaced beauty spot sparks anger

        News Noosa beach vandals leave their ugly marks.