Two Coast people have been arrested after allegedly defrauding people to obtain up to $900,000, by telling victims they were financing an Aussie musician's career.
Crime

Alleged fraudsters stole $900k by using musician as a ruse

5th Dec 2019 6:16 AM
TWO Mount Coolum residents have been charged after allegedly conducting a fraudulent scheme on the Sunshine Coast in 2016.

Police have alleged the group dishonestly obtained around $900,000 to finance the career of a young Australian singer based in Nashville, without her knowledge.

The pair would allegedly approach individuals through word-of-mouth to seek an investment into the singer's career in return for regular payments based on her success.

The money obtained was allegedly used to make small payments to others within the investment scheme.

Six people have provided information to police which led to the arrest of a man and a woman on December 2.

A 41-year-old woman and 44-year-old man, both from Mount Coolum, were charged with five counts each of fraud.

They are both due to appear in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 6 next year.

Investigators believe more people have been targeted by the group and are urging them to come forward to police.

