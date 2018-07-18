Menu
Images of Kristen Moriarty, who is reportedly involved in a shooting at Bringelly earlier this week. Source: Facebook https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100011076932197
Crime

Accused home invader: ‘I want to come home’

by Sarah McPhee
18th Jul 2018 2:03 PM

A MAN and a woman with bikie links charged with attempted murder after a violent home invasion in Sydney's west will remain behind bars for up to two months after being refused bail.

Kristen Lee Moriarty, 28, faced Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday with a black eye after she was arrested over the alleged stabbing attack in Bringelly on Monday night.

The incident has been described as "terrifying" by NSW Police detectives.

 

Kristen Moriarty and her alleged accomplice Scott Keighran are charged with attempted murder. Picture: Facebook
Ms Moriarty said "I want to come home" and "I love you" to her supporters as she rose from her seat in the dock and pressed her hands against the glass.

Her alleged accomplice, 32-year-old Scott Stephen Keighran, who is facing identical charges, did not appear in court.

Police at the Bringelly property after the alleged home invasion on Tuesday. Picture: John Grainger
Neither of their lawyers made an application for bail and it was formally refused, however, Moriarty's lawyer indicated a release application would be made on August 10.

He asked that she be assessed by a medical practitioner for her "visible injuries" in the meantime.
The matters were adjourned until September 17.

The two accused were refused bail over the alleged home invasion. Picture: John Grainger
