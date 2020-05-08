Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
Alleged meth dealer, Kelly Ann Skinner, was granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court
News

Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

by SARAH MATTHEWS
8th May 2020 6:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SELF-REPRESENTED alleged meth dealer has been granted bail in the Darwin Supreme Court.

Kelly Ann Skinner, 42, appeared in the Darwin Supreme Court on Tuesday charged with two counts of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule one drug, and one count of supplying less than a commercial quantity of a schedule two drug.

Skinner, who did not have a defence lawyer, was brought in from the Darwin Correctional Centre to represent herself at the bar table

Justice Peter Barr granted Skinner bail to reappear in court for her charges to be committed to the Supreme Court on May 21.

The NT News understands the Crown will allege Skinner was a member of a major drug syndicate which was in operation around Darwin.

Originally published as Alleged meth dealer represents herself, granted bail

More Stories

bail court meth dealer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        premium_icon Timely coronavirus support for aged care

        News Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the latest injection of aged care funds will ensure providers can continue to offer reinforced levels of care and...

        Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        premium_icon Watery demise for houseboat on Noosa River

        News Huge task as houseboat sinks in Noosa river

        INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        premium_icon INTERVIEW: Boost Juice founder shares her winning ways

        News Janine Allis on business success, reality television and her ‘ridiculous’...

        Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        premium_icon Enough is enough! Snake on a boat brings trip to a stop

        Offbeat WATCH: Slithery stowaway makes surprise appearance on couple's boat