Alleged organised crime group accused of drug trafficking

UPDATE: 12.30pm: Seven people on drug trafficking charges are alleged to be part of an organised crime group on the Sunshine Coast﻿, police say.

Search warrants were executed this week which uncovered more than 160g of cocaine and other dangerous drugs including MDMA, steroids and firearms.

The warrants were executed at addresses in Mountain Creek, Kuluin and Palmwoods as part of a targeted seven-month operation.

A 13-ounce block of cocaine with a wholesale street value of more than $130,000 was also seized from an interception.

Police located and seized 13 ounces of cocaine valued at approximately $132,000 during searches of Sunshine Coast properties.

A 27-year-old Buderim man was charged with 15 offences and a 27-year-old Mountain Creek man was charged with 11 offences. A further four men and a woman were also charged with dangerous drug offences.

Sunshine Coast CIB officer-in-charge Daren Edwards said police will allege the seven people arrested were part of an “organised group”.

“Certainly, it showed with the level of drugs they had access to,” Detective Senior Sergeant Edwards said.

“They were fairly organised and people who had come up from southern areas of Brisbane which we are continuing investigation on.”

Sergeant Edwards said the 13-ounce block alone had a value of $132,000.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards said the cocaine found had a “very high” level of purity.

He said testing had shown it to be of a “very high” purity.

“Common sense shows it would have been broken down into smaller amounts, that one brick would have gone to a significant amount of people,” he said.

Sergeant Edwards said there was no suggestion that the drugs were being supplied to areas outside the Sunshine Coast.

The Buderim man was charged with nine counts of supply dangerous drug, two counts of trafficking dangerous drugs and one count each of possess dangerous drug, receive property possessing obtained from trafficking, disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority and possess things used in commission of a crime. He is due to reappear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on June 18.

The Mountain Creek man was charged with eight counts of supply dangerous drug, two weapons offences and one count each of trafficking dangerous drugs and possess anything used in commission of a crime. He is due to appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on May 19.

Sergeant Edwards of the Sunshine Coast District said the arrests would significantly impact the supply of dangerous drugs on the Coast.

“It might act as a preventive strategy as well. If you want to start drug trafficking you might end up in jail,” he said.

“The damage to the health of the community in general is what it’s about.”

The seizure was a result of the seven-month Operation Sierra Emperor by Sunshine Coast detectives and detectives from the Crime and Intelligence Command.

Detective Acting Inspector Steve Thiry of the Drug and Serious Crime Group said the operation is an example of the commitment by police to actively target and disrupt drug trafficking across the state.

“These excellent results are the culmination of a seven-month investigation and reflect the close and ongoing collaboration between the State Drug Squad and regional detectives in keeping harmful drugs out of our communities,” Detective Acting Inspector Thiry said.

