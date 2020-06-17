Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Alleged public masturbator busted in QLD park

by Chris Calcino
17th Jun 2020 2:59 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED public masturbator has been charged with committing an indecent act after a "quick-thinking" 13-year-old girl reported him to police.

Officers were called to Murray Street Park in Manoora about 6pm last night to arrest the man.

A 30-year-old Bentley Park man allegedly attended the park and removed his clothing before committing an indecent act over several minutes.

"The incident was witnessed by a 13-year-old girl who was near the area," police said in a statement.

"The quick-thinking teen immediately contacted police."

The man is expected to face Cairns Magistrates Court this morning.

"Police are commending the young witness for her timely reporting of the incident, which undoubtedly assisted with the prompt arrest and charging of the alleged offender," the statement continued.

"The community are urged to follow her example and report any similar concerning incidents."

Originally published as Alleged public masturbator busted in Cairns park

More Stories

Show More
crime public masturbation queensland crime sex offender

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plan to expand Noosa’s fire trails before next bushfire season

        premium_icon Plan to expand Noosa’s fire trails before next bushfire...

        News Three extra burns and new fire trails are ‘a high priority’.

        STOP MISBEHAVING: Young ‘river rats’ warned

        premium_icon STOP MISBEHAVING: Young ‘river rats’ warned

        News Read more about the plan to keep Noosa’s waterways safer during the school...

        Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        premium_icon Minister happy to pay price of closed border

        News Qld will fight case to force border reopening

        Four injured in multi-car crash on major road

        premium_icon Four injured in multi-car crash on major road

        Breaking Four assessed after multi-vehicle crash on Doonan road