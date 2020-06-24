Alleged puppy scammer faces fraud charges from jail

A WOMAN accused of scamming hopeful puppy buyers out of a combined $1800 allegedly also attempted to make more money from fraudulent advertisements.

Natalie Maree Speed appeared by video link from Silverwater Women's Correctional Centre on new charges before the Caloundra Magistrates Court.

Ms Speed said she was planning to plead not guilty to the string of fraud charges in which she and ex-partner Silvano Richard Pepi were accused of obtaining money from the sale of cavoodles they advertised on Gumtree.

The total amount of money peaked at $1800, and the prospective owners never received the dogs.

"Are you in New South Wales? What are you doing there?" Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked.

Natalie Maree Speed and Silvano Richard Pepi are facing multiple fraud charges.

The court heard Ms Speed was in prison for an outstanding offence she committed in NSW in 2015.

"Right, so you came to Queensland to get away from it all, didn't you?" said Mr Stjernqvist, clearly unimpressed.

"And you ended up with all of this. So you leave the jurisdiction, go back to NSW and all your old warrants caught up with you."

He asked Ms Speed what charges she believed she was facing in court today, to which she replied, "the cavoodles".

"The old fly trap cavoodle is a whole different kettle of fish," Mr Stjernqvist said.

"Let's clean these up," referring to fresh charges of receiving tainted property and attempted fraud.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told the court a dishwasher had been stolen from a residence at Baringa.

The victim viewed an advertisement in September last year on an online site on the Sunshine Coast selling the dishwasher for $200, which was recognised as the one stolen.

The court heard the advertisement was posted by Ms Speed who pleaded guilty to receiving the dishwasher.

She was fined $500, with convictions recorded.

The court heard the co-accused, Mr Pepi, who moved to Queensland with Ms Speed, still resided in Mooloolaba, and Ms Speed and Mr Pepi were no longer together and had been separated even when the offences occurred.

Ms Speed asked if the remaining fraud matters could be adjourned until January next year, as she would be out of custody by then.