A 50-year-old man has been charged.

A MAN has been charged with sexually assaulting a woman at a medical facility on Brisbane’s northside.

Police allege a 26-year-old woman was assaulted at a Chermside medical facility on Thursday.

Detectives from the North Brisbane Criminal Investigation Branch have charged a 50-year-old man from Carindale with one count each of rape and sexual assault.

He is due to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.