Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

WATCH: Alleged ute thieves rammed off road

by PATRICK BILLINGS
11th Jan 2020 2:16 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

TWO teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane.

The 15-year-olds allegedly stole the utility in Drewvale about 11pm yesterday.

It's understood a group in another vehicle gave chase ramming them off Eastern Road at Browns Plains a short time later.

 

Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland
Two teens have been served some rough justice after a vehicle they allegedly stole was rammed off the road south of Brisbane. Picture: 7 News Queensland


The youths were then dragged from the ute and allegedly assaulted.

Police are investigating the alleged vehicle theft and the actions of the pursuing group.

More Stories

Show More
car jacking car thief crime rammed teenagers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Our economic growth ‘without population pressure’

        premium_icon Our economic growth ‘without population pressure’

        News Noosa Council highlights its economic record but businesses say times are still tough.

        Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        premium_icon Owner to lose home after forced business closure

        Council News Business owner to lose his livelihood after lengthy council dispute

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        UPDATE: Burnt bushland 'smouldering' at Peregian

        Breaking An area of inaccessible burnt bushland is 'smouldering' this afternoon at Peregian...

        Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        premium_icon Water operation successful despite ‘river rat’ havoc

        News Maritime Safety Queensland intercepted more than 150 vessels and youth...