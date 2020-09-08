Almost 100 people isolating in Coast hotels

Police at hotels for people in lockdown at the ISIS Hotel at the Brisbane Airport. Overseas travellers are now being diverted to Sunshine Coast hotels to quarantine.

Police at hotels for people in lockdown at the ISIS Hotel at the Brisbane Airport. Overseas travellers are now being diverted to Sunshine Coast hotels to quarantine.

Almost 100 travellers who returned to the state from overseas are in quarantine at Sunshine Coast hotels after Brisbane and Gold Coast accommodation became saturated.

Sunshine Coast Hospital and Health Service chief operating officer Karlyn Chettleburgh said a decision was made last month to divert travellers to the region.

Speaking on the Sunshine Coast Health Report 2020 Virtual meeting on Friday, August 28, Ms Chettleburgh revealed that the new quarantine arrivals were on top of 38 already in quarantine, as of August 24.

Ms Chettleburgh said 83 overseas travellers would arrive later that day.

"We are now expecting to receive international travellers returning from overseas as Gold Coast and Brisbane hotel accommodation have been saturated," Ms Chettleburgh said.

"So they are starting to divert travellers here for quarantining.

"Expect those numbers to grow in coming days and weeks."

Sunshine Coast Police District Superintendent Craig Hawkins confirmed the numbers were "quite high".

"We have close to 100 currently," Supt Hawkins said.

"But that number will fluctuate as they meet the 14 days and exit."

Police are required to manage the security around the hotels and the confinement of guests in quarantine, Supt Hawkins said.

On the whole, Supt Hawkins said there had been no major issues.

"It's been really good," he said.

"Those that have been quarantined have understood the compliance. There's only been a few little nuances.

"Some people that have had a few minor health concerns that had to be managed or didn't completely understand the initial directive. No real issues."

Supt Hawkins said those in quarantine were in "complete" isolation from other guests at the hotels and that hotel staff and management had been "very supportive".

To date, the region has just one active case.