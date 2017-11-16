'Always look in boxes': Coast under onslaught of dumped pets

Eleven kittens found dumped in a forest in a box were brought to the Soquilichi Rescue Shelter on Tuesday, sparking an emotional plea on the Sunshine Coast Community Board on Facebook to desex pets and not buy from backyard breeders.

LITTERS of kittens and puppies being dumped around the region in boxes are pushing shelters to breaking point, an animal rescuer says.

Pomona woman Renee Stiles from Soquilichi Rescue Ranch said her shelter has recently acquired broods of baby animals left in horrific conditions in containers on the side of the road.

"I always tell people when they're walking in the bush, always look in boxes. We've found them (litters) in eskies, in the heat," Mrs Stiles said.

"We don't have to physically go looking, because we don't have to. There's that many.

"People need to just to check those sort of things, especially for little kittens, they've got to get help as soon as possible."

Mrs Stiles' husband Brett Stiles posted pictures of kittens left inside a taped up cardboard box on the Sunshine Coast Community Board this week, which drew hundreds of heartbreak reactions.

She said groups online groups like 'buy, swap and sell' are notorious for furthering the abandoned animal crisis.

"Community board admins are usually quite good, they often won't allow those free kittens or puppies kind of posts," Mrs Stiles said.

"The places that fall through are your buy swap and sell or giveaway sites, and gumtree is another one where people buy and offload pets.

"I contacted an admin of one of these sites and she said 'I can't rule the world, it's up to people what they post'."

Mrs Stiles said fostering pets is a good way to keep animals out of shelters that are at capacity, which she does through shelters Soquilichi Rescue and Best Friends Rescue.

"These rescues want to take them off the streets, they want to take them all in, but there's limited capacity in shelters," Mrs Stiles said.

"What's starting to pop up now is lots of foster-based rescues.

"I'd like to ask for more foster carers in the area to take on puppies, dogs, kittens and cats until they're adopted, which can be a week to a few months.

"It does save lives. Pets are being murdered to create space in pounds and shelters, so the foster-based takes a lot of that pressure."

Mrs Stiles said she would like to see laws around pet breeding and desexing enforced harder.

One of four kittens found dumped, now healthy and 11-weeks old, available for adoption through Soquilichi Rescue Ranch.

"What we need in the community is an awareness of desexing," Mrs Stiles said.

"Adopt from rescues and not from the backyard breeders, they're not abiding by the rules.

"It's the little innocent victims you see in those pictures are the ones that pay the price.

"It's really sad that hundreds of thousands of animals are euthanised every year - it's so avoidable. Free kittens or free puppies are (contributing) to it."

Soquilichi and Best Friends rescue shelters desperately need foster carers for pets while they're waiting to be rehomed.

The shelters also need donations of pet food, bedding, towels, disinfectants and other pet-related goods, which can be dropped off at 1 John St, Tewantin, and 3 Settlers Rise, Pomona.